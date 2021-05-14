Watch
West Seneca police searching for woman they say saved crash victim's life on Route 400 Friday

West Seneca Police Department
Posted at 3:31 PM, May 14, 2021
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are searching for the woman they saved a man's life after a crash on the Route 400 Friday.

Police say the woman was driving by, witnessed the crash, and stopped to help. She only identified herself as a nurse, but police say her actions in the moments after the crash and before emergency personnel arrived seemingly saved the man's life.

According to a Facebook post, the man suffered a severe laceration to his arm and was losing a large amount of blood and the woman used a set of nearby jumper cables to create a makeshift tourniquet. Before any emergency personnel on scene was able to get her name, she was gone. Police are now asking for your help to find her.

"She said she was a nurse but she was without a doubt this man's guardian angel. Please share and help us reach out to her. She is described as a white female, possibly with blonde hair and in her 40s, on the Rt 400 South around 11:40am," the Facebook post says.

