Accidents reported on Route 400 north and south impact traffic Friday afternoon

West Seneca Police Department
Posted at 1:09 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 13:09:16-04

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pair of accidents on the Route 400 are impacting traffic Friday afternoon.

According to West Seneca police, there was a rollover accident on Route 400 south in the area of Union and Transit Roads around 12:00 p.m. Traffic was being diverted off the 400 at Union. A second accident was reported in the same area but on the northbound side of the Route 400.

Police say the accidents are still causing significant delays in the Union Road area and motorists should avoid the area.

