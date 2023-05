WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday, West Seneca police asked for the public's help locating 22-year-old Joshua Simon. He has now been located.

Police said Joshua's family had not heard from him since Friday and he was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia, and although he was not believed to be in immediate danger, his family was concerned for his welfare.

Police later announced that Simon was located safely and thanked the public for their help.