West Seneca man indicted on federal child pornography, obstruction of justice charges

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York says a West Seneca man has been indicted on federal child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

According to officials, investigators discovered an IP address traced to 33-year-old Shawn Johnson who allegedly attempted to download suspected child pornography using the internet in September 2019.

In December 2019, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Johnson’s home on Angle Road in West Seneca.

Once the search was executed, agents allegedly encountered Johsnon standing in his bedroom smashing a laptop computer against the wall and trying to damage it.

Investigators say the laptop allegedly sustained serious damage and they were able to allegedly recover a hard drive with several child pornography images and videos.

Johnson was arraigned and released on conditions.

If convicted, each of the five charges carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.