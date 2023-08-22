West Seneca defeats BPS in PAL Summer Baseball League Championship, 16-5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After being rained out twice, teens from Buffalo and West Seneca were eager to crown a champion at Sahlen Field Tuesday.

After nine weeks of playing in the Police Athletic League summer baseball program, athletes ages 14-17 got to duke it out where the Buffalo Bisons play and they were just a little excited to do so.

WKBW Staff Buffalo player posing for his parents from the dugout



"Oh my gosh they were so excited, we had a couple of them run all the bases before we started. They're like we just want to run all the bases and we have a beautiful day," said Nekia Kemp, PAL of Buffalo's Executive Director.

And it's a first for kids from Buffalo.

"BPS actually pulled youth from five or six high schools and pulled them together to create an all star team, so this is their first time playing in a championship game," said Kemp.

It's just as exciting for the parents.

Taylor Epps

A parent capturing his kid's at-bat



Interest in youth sports has been on the decline in recent years, PAL is hoping seasons like this change that trend.

"Pal has been working for years just trying to keep baseball revitalized in the city of Buffalo, so we're hoping that more younger kids gravitate to the game and that we're able to grow this league," said Kemp.

At the end of it all, West Seneca walked away as champions, winning 16-5.

To sign up for any of PAL's sports, click here.