Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Seneca couple pleads guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter Highmark Stadium

NaabMugshots.jpg
Erie County Sheriff's Office
NaabMugshots.jpg
Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 14:44:05-04

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — A West Seneca couple has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges after they used falsified vaccine cards to attend a Buffalo Bills game in January.

According to prosecutors, Michael, 34, and Amber Naab, 37, used fake vaccine cards to attend the Wild Card game against the Patriots, knowingly violating the stadium's policy.

The pair will not be allowed to attend any Bills games at Highmark Stadium and are barred from purchasing season tickets. They were also fined $125 each.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine