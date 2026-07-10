West Seneca Council member appointed to fill vacant seat has now resigned

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca Council member Marc Priore, who was appointed to fill the council seat left vacant by the resignation of former Council member Jeffrey Piekarec, has also resigned.

The West Seneca Town Board appointed Marc Priore to fill the council seat previously held by Piekarec, who stepped down in April. Priore was sworn in during a town board meeting at the beginning of June.

Town Supervisor Gary Dickson issued the following statement on the Town of West Seneca Facebook page: