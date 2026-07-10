West Seneca Council member appointed to fill vacant seat has now resigned

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca Council member Marc Priore, who was appointed to fill the council seat left vacant by the resignation of former Council member Jeffrey Piekarec, has also resigned.
The West Seneca Town Board appointed Marc Priore to fill the council seat previously held by Piekarec, who stepped down in April. Priore was sworn in during a town board meeting at the beginning of June.
Town Supervisor Gary Dickson issued the following statement on the Town of West Seneca Facebook page:
"The Town Board was informed late this morning that Councilmember Marc Priore was resigning as councilmember effective immediately.
With the resignation of a member of the Town Board, West Seneca is once again facing a vacancy. Given the short time that remains before the November election, I believe the right course of action is to let the people of West Seneca decide who should fill that seat. The Town Board can continue conducting the important business of the town with a temporary vacancy, and the voters will have the opportunity to choose the person who will represent them in their local government."