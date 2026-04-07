WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca town council member has resigned following what town leaders are calling a "betrayal of public trust."

West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson confirmed that Councilman Jeffrey Piekarec stepped down after text messages surfaced showing he shared details from confidential town board discussions with a third party.

According to Dickson, those messages included information discussed during executive sessions. Those sessions are closed-door meetings used to handle sensitive matters such as employee discipline, labor negotiations, and ongoing litigation.

Dickson called the actions a "blatant violation" of the town’s ethics code and said the leak could damage the town’s interests and harm the reputation of those involved.

The resignation came just ahead of a special town board meeting, where officials were expected to enter executive session to discuss a disciplinary matter and potentially take action.

Piekarec has not directly addressed the allegations.

In a Facebook post announcing his resignation, he said he was stepping down to focus on other professional and volunteer opportunities, while highlighting several accomplishments during his time in office.

WATCH: 'Betrayal of public trust': West Seneca councilmember resigns after alleged leak of confidential discussions

West Seneca councilmember resigns after alleged leak of confidential discussions

Piekarec was first elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2023.

Dickson also criticized both the individual who received the messages and the group that later published them online, calling their actions ethically questionable.

"We don't know what's going to become of the now former councilmember's actions and any litigation or lawsuits that happen because of this are going to be on the back of taxpayers in the town," West Seneca resident Jeffrey Quain said.

The town board can choose to appoint someone to fill the seat or leave it vacant for now.

Because the vacancy occurred more than 90 days before the general election, the position is expected to appear on the November ballot.

If the seat remains vacant, the winner could take office shortly after the election, according to the elections law.

If an appointment is made, that person would typically serve through the end of the year, with the elected candidate taking office at the start of the next term.

The next town board meeting is scheduled for April 13 at 6 p.m.

It remains unclear when the town board will appoint a replacement.

7 News has reached out to Piekarec for comment and he has not responded.