West Seneca council member abruptly resigns ahead of disciplinary meeting

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca town council member has resigned ahead of a special board meeting where officials were expected to discuss a disciplinary matter behind closed doors.

Jeffrey Piekarec stepped down before Monday night’s special meeting, which was scheduled to include an executive session.

Town officials have not publicly said what prompted the meeting or the resignation.

In a letter to the West Seneca Town Clerk, Piekarec wrote that he is “resigning from his elected position as Town Councilmember to focus on other professional endeavors.”

However, sources tell 7 News that Piekarec may have shared sensitive town information with members of the public. Those sources say the information involved internal employee matters. That information has not been confirmed by town officials.

Piekarec was elected in 2019 and re-elected in November 2023.

West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson declined to comment on the resignation. Dickson said more information will be shared with the public during the April 13 town board meeting.

7 News has reached out to Piekarec for comment.