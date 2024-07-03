West Seneca Central School District welcomes its new superintendent

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Central School District officially has a new leader.

Dr. Lisa Krueger was sworn in as superintendent on Tuesday night.

This change in leadership comes nearly 50 position cuts throughout the district due to a multi-million dollar deficit in next year's budget.

Krueger comes with 23 years of education experience, including both as an educator and an administrator.

She tells 7 News she plans to build relationships and get to know her neighbors in West Seneca.

"First and foremost, what's really important to me is building relationships with the stake holders here in the community," Krueger said. "It's important I really understand this community, what the community values so I can best serve and be reflective of those community values."

Krueger comes from the Newfane School District. She previously served as superintendent of that school for nine months.