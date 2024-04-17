'I’m incredibly disappointed': West Seneca School Board Members voted 'Yes' on adopted budget proposal

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Anger and frustration in West Seneca Tuesday night as people walked out of the school board meeting, moments after board members voted to move forward with the adopted 2024-25 budget proposal.

“I wish that the school board had been braver,” says Casey Frank, a teacher aid at West Seneca Central School District.

That plan would cut off 47 positions before the next school year, many of them teaching jobs.

“I'm incredibly disappointed in the elected representatives of our school district. They chose to take positions away from employees, from children and families who pay taxes,” Frank says. “70 percent of my unit is district residents and they choose not to support us tonight.”

7 News reporter Yoselin Person wasn't allowed to speak with board members or the superintendent about why they voted in favor of the budget.

Before the vote, many teachers and supporters showed up with signs hoping to convince the board to vote no.

“I'm highly disappointed. I've never felt more distance from a district that I worked for the past 26 years than I do today,” says Darryl Hertel, a head custodian at West Seneca Central School District.

Others say the board should find a better solution.

“When the money that they give us impacts at this level and it impacts the kids. They need to find a way to make it better,” says Brian Kind, a West Seneca employee. “I'm not saying to raise people’s taxes, but there needs to be a way to find a way to keep people, keep the jobs, keep the schools, and get the funding that they need. It can’t be that hard.

That anger is also shared by students.

“They’re making the wrong decision because with fewer teachers and bigger class sizes, we’re going to have less one-on-one time for one another and the students aren’t going to get the education that they need,” says Alia Alfaqih, a student within the West Seneca Central School District.

There will be a public vote on the budget on May 21st.

“I would hope that the public will pass our budget but we need to consider who we’re voting for as school board members,” says Hertel.

