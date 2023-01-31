West Falls Center For The Arts making a difference with the gift of music

WEST FALLS, NY (WKBW-TV) — The building was a bakery for a couple of decades, but Carolyn and Bill Panzica sold their business, kept the building, and transformed it into the non-profit West Falls Center for the Arts.

The cozy concert venue has become popular with musicians and audiences alike.

Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee, Doug Yeomans, is a frequent performer here, as well as the music director.

"In the beginning, it was just one little part of the building, and then we started knocking walls down, and then we started making it look real nice," Yeomans said.

He adds "We thought, this is a great space, let's turn it into a greater space."

They welcome local, national, and international acts here. The money raised from the concerts pays for their programs which include free music lessons for veterans, music Jams for kids as well as performance opportunities.

One of the most popular programs they offer is lunch and concerts for memory care individuals and care providers called Music Memories Cafe.

They have taken Music Memories Cafe on the road. Carolyn says, "We do it at the Amherst Senior Center twice a month, the dale association in Lockport and Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo, and hopefully soon the Hispanic Heritage Center."

You can make donations, buy tickets for upcoming concerts and get more information about their many programs at their website.

West Falls Center For The Arts

863 Davis Rd West Falls, NY 14170

716-570-6520

westfallsartcenter@gmail.com

