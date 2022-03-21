"West End" in Hamburg reopens under new owners, with new flair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A village staple on Union Street is back, under new management and with a new name, "O'Brien's West End".

"Really trying to carry on that tradition of what the West End is in the Village of Hamburg," said Allie O'Brien Phillippi, Co-Owner.

The original building has been around since the 1800s, known for banquets, bistro, beds and more. The O'Brien's spent the last two years rehabbing the rooms upstairs as seven Airbnbs for people to come spend the night in themed rooms.

"We were just looking at this empty restaurant and we have restaurant experience so we said well, let's give it a go," said O'Brien Phillippi.

So downstairs is a bar and restaurant and there's a side room with seating, desserts and sausage snack sticks. All of this opened in October with a great response, especially during Lent.

"It's been busy, it's been nice, people are excited that we're open and serving a fish fry," said O'Brien Phillippi.

They offer a traditional beer-battered fish fry served with macaroni salad, coleslaw and your choice of potato. A half fish costs $13.99 and a whole is $15.99. There's also broiled options and a gluten free option.

Between the Lenten season and St. Patrick's Day weekend, this is a big season for this re-imagined staple, which they hope propels them into the future.

"I remember coming here since I was a little girl and when the building came up for sale, the nostalgia of it all really hit...we have to pinch ourselves that the West End is ours now," said O'Brien Phillippi.