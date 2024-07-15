'We're unlike any other festival': Canal Fest 2024 is now underway

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The summer season is rolling right along with another big crowd-pleaser, Canal Fest.

"To bring two communities together, two municipalities, two counties, we're unlike any other festival in the country, I think," said Deb Darling, Canal Fest Organizer.

Opening ceremonies took place Sunday afternoon with a big party to unite the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda.

It's a fun-filled event with something for the whole family, from the parade, to the car cruise, the diaper derby and more.

"It's so rewarding and I feel so proud to say the small core group of 100% volunteer people, put this event on for 8 full days," said Darling.

The annual Canal Fest parade takes place on Tuesday, July 16 at 6:30pm. You can watch it live on the WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app and on your favorite streaming device.

WKBW Digital Team Watch the Canal Fest Parade streaming on the 7 News Facebook Page



7 Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be your host.