'We're here to do a lot of good': Red Knights host first ever Firefighter Jay Arno Memorial Ride

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — American flags flew, engines revved and a huge crowd cheered as riders came together to support Jay Arno's family Sunday morning.

"We have people as far as Barker, said Nolin Jackson, President of Red Knights Chapter 47. "The fire EMS and first response community is humongous in the area, so it was good to see all those people come down from all over to show their support."

The Red Knights are a motorcycle club made up of former and current firefighters. The local chapter had been due for a ride and thought it fitting to have this one support the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation.

Dom Tibbetts Organizers say they were grateful for the big turnout



Riders met up at Clarence Fire Company and got on their way.

"Bikers aren't all bad, we're here to do a lot of good for the community," said Jackson. "Everything we do is a charitable mission, we try to give back so when they see us out on the road, know we're doing some good too."

They expected people to come out and support, but they didn't expect the huge crowd they got. They credit the person Jay Arno was for the large turnout.

"His smile was amazing, said Ruth Rider-Work, New York State EMS instructor who trained Arno. "He was always happy to be there and always a pleasure to be around, so he's not somebody you would forget."