'We're going to find justice': Loved ones gather to remember woman killed on Kensington Expressway

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Loved ones gathered on the Kensington Expressway on Friday to remember 21-year-old Char'Dae Nunes who was killed earlier this month.

Police shut down part of the expressway and allowed loved ones to line the road to release balloons in her memory.

WKBW

"She got an Uber driver to come from work, she came from work, and we never seen her again this is where she ended up," said Felicia Collins, Nunes' aunt.

Investigators say Nunes climbed out the back window of that Uber while it was moving and fell onto the highway before she was hit by another car. But her family said they don't believe that's what happened.

Collins believes her niece was escaping danger inside the Uber.

"She jumped out of that car because she was scared, something was happening and we're going to find justice for Char'dae," said Collins.

Police said both drivers have cooperated from the start.

As of Friday, Uber told 7 News it has removed the driver's access to the platform as the investigation continues.

The ride-sharing service released the following statement:

"Our hearts go out to this young woman's family during this incredibly tragic time. We're continuing to look into this, and are standing by to assist police in their investigation."

Nunes is remembered as a hard-working smart woman who touched many lives. The 21-year-old worked two jobs while studying to be a dentist.