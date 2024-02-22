Police: Woman killed on Kensington Expressway climbed out window of Uber

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 21-year-old woman who was found dead on the Kensington Expressway earlier this month had climbed out the window of an Uber, Cheektowaga police announced Thursday afternoon.

The woman was the lone passenger in the vehicle that was traveling on the westbound 33 on the night of February 8. According to investigators, evidence shows she climbed out of the rear window while the vehicle was moving. The woman fell onto a stretch of the expressway between Cayuga and Union, where she was hit by another vehicle.

It is unclear what caused the woman to fall from the window, police said. Both the driver of the Uber and the driver of the other vehicle have fully cooperated with the investigation, and no one will face charges.

The woman's death has been ruled accidental.