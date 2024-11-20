‘We’re definitely seeing an uptick’: Spike in walking pneumonia in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is a significant rise in walking pneumonia cases across the U.S., and it’s now hitting close to home in Western New York.

“There has been a lot of buzz about walking pneumonia, which is essentially a mild form of pneumonia – an infection of the lungs,” remarked Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of Infectious Diseases, University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned about the unusual rise in cases, especially among young children.

Dr. Russo is keeping a close watch on the situation.

“The issue with walking pneumonia is – you're out interacting with individuals. A common cause of walking pneumonia, which has been circulating in our community is a bacterium called Mycoplasma pneumoniae, so if people are out interacting with others, and they're infected, they can spread that infection to others,” Dr. Russo explained.

Despite the growing number of cases, the good news is that for more than 80% of individuals, walking pneumonia is not considered a serious condition.

"Of course, the reason we are concerned about mycoplasma infections and walking pneumonia is a small minority of individuals could have more serious complications,” noted Dr. Russo.

Symptoms with walking pneumonia typically include a sore throat, fever, and a persistent cough.

Right now, the greatest rise of walking pneumonia cases is among children, especially young kids one to four years of age.

Dr. Kathleen Grisanti, a pediatrician and leader of Pediatrics & Adolescent Urgent Care of Western New York, has been dealing with the spike in cases.

"We’re definitely seeing an uptick in walking pneumonia. A lot of kids coming in with cough and fever,” Dr. Grisanti shared.

"It is unusual for walking pneumonia among the children?” Buckley asked. “It is. We generally don’t see this large amount of kids with walking pneumonia,” Grisanti replied. “There are cases of pertussis in Erie County as well.”

Dr. Grisanti said if your child is coughing for more than five days, you should consult your pediatrician and for some, she would prescribe a five-day course of an antibiotic.

Health experts suggest that the aftermath of the COVID pandemic could be affecting the rise in cases in kids.

"A hangover from the pandemic is part of the issue,” Dr. Russo explained. “During the COVID pandemic, people weren’t interacting—they were staying in their homes. As a result, we have many more children who were never infected with Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and therefore, they are now more susceptible.”

Dr. Grisanti cautions where and how the bacteria are spreading.

“It’s spreading through a lot of sports teams and organizations,” Dr. Grisanti noted.

Dr. Grisanti and Dr. Russo remind the public that masks, social distancing, and good hygiene, like coughing into your elbow, can all decrease the spread of this infection, along with vaccinations.

Dr. Russo noted, that right now, we are in a good place for flu and COVID but expect an increase over the coming weeks.

