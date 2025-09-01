PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, parents and students gathered at Mason's Mission Playground in Pendleton to mark the end of summer.

"It's exciting but sad," said mother Julie Haslam. "It was a quick summer, so it's kind of crazy that we're already heading back to school."

Six-year-old Finley Schrecongost will enter first grade on Tuesday, expressing excitement about two things.

"Playing on the playground and getting a locker," she said.

For Finley's mother, Grace Schrecongost, the return to school is a bittersweet milestone.

"A little bit of freedom, won't lie," said Schrecongost. "We're going to miss them when they're at school, but honestly, they are ready for it. We're all ready for it."

WATCH: 'We're all ready': Students prepare for back-to-school as summer vacation ends

'We're all ready': Students prepare for back-to-school as summer vacation ends

Natalia Haslam is entering fifth grade and faces a big transition.

"You're no longer the little kids," explained Haslam.

The Weber family is experiencing their own emotional milestone as 5-year-old Riley prepares for kindergarten. Her father, Jake Weber, admitted to feeling sentimental.

"I'm barely holding it together," said Weber. "I'm a real sentimental guy."

And she's particularly enthusiastic about one subject.

"Math," said Riley. "I like how we get to say things like 100 plus 100 is 200."