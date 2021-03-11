Wendel's in East Concord welcomes visitors to Maple Weekends in March

EAST CONCORD, NY (WKBW-TV) — They know plenty about poultry at Wendel's in East Concord, but this time of year they are masters of maple syrup. Nick Wendel is the second generation here to make maple syrup, he learned from his father Marty.

The huge evaporator almost fills the spacious sugar shack. Nick says "Maple syrup is nature's all natural sweetener. It's not overly processed."

It takes about forty gallons of sap to make one gallon of delicious all natural maple syrup. "It's one of the most amazing things when we're taking sap from a tree-a few percent sugar, mostly water, we don't add anything to it-we don't take anything out except water itself."

You'll find a slew of maple infused products at Wendel's including tea, coffee, mustard, popcorn, candy and barbecue sauce. Their latest product is maple milk which is the result of a collaboration between Wendel's and Hoover's Dairy in Sanborn.

Wendel's is presenting Maple Weekends through March. Saturdays and Sundays 10-4, 12502 Vaughn St, East Concord, NY. More info on their Facebook page.