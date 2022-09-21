Wells Enterprises in Dunkirk to layoff over 300 employees

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Layoffs are coming for employees at Wells Enterprises, an ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturer in Dunkirk.

According to a WARN notice filed Monday, 319 employees will be laid off beginning on December 31, 2022, or the 14-day period commencing on that date. The notice says the reason for the layoffs is "economic."

In July, 7 News reached out to Wells Enterprises after employees reported that officials held conference calls about plans to scale back operations at the facility. A spokesperson for Wells provided the following statement: