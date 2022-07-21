Layoffs coming for Wells Foods Corporation employees in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Wells Food Corporation in Dunkirk will be making layoffs come January 2023.

Current employees told 7 News Wells officials held conference calls Wednesday, saying they plan to scale back operations at the facility.

According to employees, it is not known how many workers will be laid off and Wells plans to operate as-is for the remainder of 2022.

Employees say officials will be holding meetings with them from July 27 - 29 to discuss their futures with the company.

7 News has reached out to Wells Food Corporation for comment over the past four days and have not heard back.