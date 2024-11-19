'We'll still be friends by the end, I think': The rivalry relationships between Buffalo Bills and Chiefs fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs rivalry has become a tense matchup between fans.

Now imagine being a Bills fan who is friends with, or even married to, a member of the Chiefs Kingdom!

Melissa and Richard Brown, Ontario, Canada

"I grew up at the stadium watching Bills games in the Kelly era, but I went the wrong way obviously," said Melissa Brown.

She went to Sunday's game with her husband Richard who is a Bills fan.

"He might walk home," said Brown.

"It is what it is," said Richard Brown who got to see the Bills defeat the Chiefs 30-21 on Sunday night.

Bryce Rodgers and Darrian Gilmore, Niagara Falls

The 18-year-olds from Niagara Falls go to school together.

"Playoff time it was always rough with him in my class," said Rodgers. "This year I think it's going to be different."

"Three rings they can't beat us," said Gilmore.

Ben Lindner, Kansas City, and Matt Callari, Buffalo

"I work for a distribution company, he's one of my customers," said Callari.

The two circled this game to go to together.

Callari called sitting next to Lindner during the game "tough," but said, "We'll still be friends by the end, I think."

"I'm keeping an empty water bottle to collect some Buffalo tears," said Lindner during the pregame.

Nick, Chicago and Grant, Dallas

WKBW Nick, of Chicago and Grant, of Dallas

"The nice thing is we're not best friends, so the tension is fine," said Grant.

"It's the biggest game of the year," said Nick Ross.

The two friends go to one away game each season.

"It's going to be a blast," said Grant.