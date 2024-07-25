'We'll have a line out the door': Where you can get free backpacks and school supplies for your kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Retail Federation estimates parents will spend an average of $875 for kids to go back-to-school this year. That includes the cost of electronics, clothes and classroom supplies.

Here's the back-to-school cost breakdown:



$310 for electronics

$425 for clothes and shoes

$142 for school/classroom supplies

Because so many families are struggling to make ends meet, community organizations are working to help parents out.

On Thursday, July 25th, West Side Community Services in Buffalo is holding a backpack giveaway in conjunction with Independent Health. They're giving out about 350 backpacks that are full of school supplies - including notebooks, folders, pencils, pens, highlighters and crayons. The drive runs from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the building on Vermont Street.

West Side Community Services Director of Operations Mary Schaefer says there will be a line out the door, so parents should come early. Students also have to be present in order to get a backpack.

Schaefer says this time of year can be really tough for families who struggle to meet the added cost of sending kids back-to-school.

"In addition to the building were in now we also have a food pantry on Niagara Street, and we've seen increased need there," she explained. "So anything that can help alleviate financial burden helps people move money around to things they need. Every fall parents and families struggle to be able to get everything they need for their child's classroom and back to school - so if we're able to do this with Independent Health and the Teachers Desk it helps

people get most of the things they need."

If you can't make tonight's backpack giveaway - the Independent Health Foundation is holding a number of other Health and Wellness events.

Here's a full list of what's currently scheduled.

