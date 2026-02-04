'We'll always be upgrading': NYSEG shows us how they're strengthening the grid & how it impacts you

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — We've done several reports lately on the rising cost of energy. Utility companies say prices are up because they're making much-needed upgrades to the grid.

But what is that work, and what does it look like? NYSEG let me tag along at a work site to show me how it impacts you.

"We're beautifying Cheektowaga one pole at a time," said Matt Wilson, Line Supervisor with NYSEG. "We're constantly replacing defective poles. When I say defective, I mean rotten; they're 50 or 60 years old, so we're always replacing poles so we don't have to worry about them blowing over in a wind storm event."

That's what strengthening the grid looks like. He says they're doing work like this every day with a goal of benefitting you in the longrun.

"To help with homes with all car charging, business expanding. It benefits us during storms. This is a brand new pole; we don't have to worry about this blowing down," said Wilson.

He says they're constantly making these upgrades, which will lead to fewer power outages and more reliable services.

It's work that New York's Public Service Commission called essential at a hearing last summer.

"No one up here wants to approve a rate increase, but we have an obligation, a legal obligation that we have a safe and reliable system," said Commissioner Denise Sheehan.

Wilson says his linemen and women will continue working hard in extreme temperatures to make things more reliable.

"It's infinite, we'll always be upgrading," said Wilson. "Linemen and women are the foundation of our community, they keep the power on, they fix it when it goes out, extreme cold, extreme heat, they do it all."

