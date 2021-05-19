Wegmans, Tops dropping mask mandate, following NYS, CDC guidance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans and Tops are dropping the mask mandate in stores across New York State. This is following the New York State announcement and CDC guidance, allowing those who are vaccinated to unmask.

According to a Wegmans spokesperson, "In accordance with the latest CDC guidance, fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a face covering in our stores." This policy will only apply to Wegmans stores inside New York State.

Tops posted on its website, "When shopping in Tops stores, face coverings are optional for those individuals that are fully vaccinated."

Those who are not vaccinated must continue to wear a face covering.

It's unclear if or how these stores will monitor or enforce mask wearing for those who are not vaccinated.