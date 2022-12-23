Wegmans reopens Erie and Niagara County stores

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Wegmans announced it has reopened its stores in Erie and Niagara counties Tuesday.

All stores in the two counties reopened at 10 a.m. with the exception of the store on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca which reopens at 2 p.m.

According to a spokesperson, "due to the resources available to maintain store operations," the Amherst Street store closes at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and all other Erie and Niagara County stores will close at 8 p.m.

The stores were closed over the weekend due to the record-breaking blizzard.

