NEW YORK (WKBW) — Wegmans announced all of its stores located in Erie and Niagara counties will remain closed Monday morning due to ongoing recovery efforts following the record breaking blizzard.

The chain will provide an update by 11 a.m. Monday.

Tops Markets will keep all Erie County locations closed Monday. All Tops locations outside Erie County will reopen at 6 a.m.

