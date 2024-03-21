Wegmans to close all Western New York stores for 30 minutes for total solar eclipse on April 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans announced that all of its stores located in the path of totality of the total solar eclipse on April 8 will close from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. "to give employees an opportunity to view the eclipse."

This includes all 11 stores in the Western New York region and 48 Wegmans stores in total.

"The opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse comes once in a lifetime, and we don't want our employees to miss out. We appreciate all that our employees do to help our customers prepare for and enjoy events like this, and in return, we welcome the opportunity to make this a celebratory and memorable occasion for them."

— Patrick Bourcy, Wegmans regional manager

All across Western New York, there are several eclipse-related events planned and 7 News has compiled the events we are aware of which you can find here.

You can find the list of all stores that will close below.

New York

Buffalo



Alberta Drive

Amherst St

Dick Road

Jamestown

Losson Road

McKinley

Military Road

Niagara Falls Blvd.

Sheridan Drive

Transit Rd.

West Seneca

Rochester



Brockport

Calkins Road

Chili-Paul

East Avenue

Eastway

Fairport

Holt Road

Irondequoit

Latta Road

Lyell Avenue

Marketplace

Mt. Read

Penfield

Perinton

Pittsford

Ridge-Culver

Ridgemont

Finger Lakes



Auburn

Canandaigua

Geneseo

Geneva

Ithaca

Newark

Southern Tier



Corning

Elmira

Hornell

Johnson City

Syracuse



Cicero

Dewitt

Fairmount

Great Northern

James Street

John Glenn

Onondaga

Taft Road

Pennsylvania

Erie

