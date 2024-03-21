Wegmans to close all Western New York stores for 30 minutes for total solar eclipse on April 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans announced that all of its stores located in the path of totality of the total solar eclipse on April 8 will close from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. "to give employees an opportunity to view the eclipse."
This includes all 11 stores in the Western New York region and 48 Wegmans stores in total.
"The opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse comes once in a lifetime, and we don't want our employees to miss out. We appreciate all that our employees do to help our customers prepare for and enjoy events like this, and in return, we welcome the opportunity to make this a celebratory and memorable occasion for them."— Patrick Bourcy, Wegmans regional manager
All across Western New York, there are several eclipse-related events planned and 7 News has compiled the events we are aware of which you can find here.
You can find the list of all stores that will close below.
New York
Buffalo
- Alberta Drive
- Amherst St
- Dick Road
- Jamestown
- Losson Road
- McKinley
- Military Road
- Niagara Falls Blvd.
- Sheridan Drive
- Transit Rd.
- West Seneca
Rochester
- Brockport
- Calkins Road
- Chili-Paul
- East Avenue
- Eastway
- Fairport
- Holt Road
- Irondequoit
- Latta Road
- Lyell Avenue
- Marketplace
- Mt. Read
- Penfield
- Perinton
- Pittsford
- Ridge-Culver
- Ridgemont
Finger Lakes
- Auburn
- Canandaigua
- Geneseo
- Geneva
- Ithaca
- Newark
Southern Tier
- Corning
- Elmira
- Hornell
- Johnson City
Syracuse
- Cicero
- Dewitt
- Fairmount
- Great Northern
- James Street
- John Glenn
- Onondaga
- Taft Road
Pennsylvania
Erie
- Erie Peach St.
- Erie West