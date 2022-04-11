Wegmans ranks third on list of Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans is ranked third in the nation on Fortune's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022.

The grocery chain's #3 spot in 2022 marks its 25th consecutive year on the list.

Fortune compiles the list analyzing survewys from 4.5 million employees at U.S. companies. The employees answer 60 questions about trust, respect and other experiences at the company. Employers have to have at least 1,000 U.S. employees to be eligible.

Wegmans, which is headquartered in Rochester, is the top employer in the retail industry.

Cisco came in first place overall on the list, followed by Hilton.