NEW YORK (WKBW) — Wegmans and Tops announced it will close all stores located in Erie and Niagara County Friday due to the winter storm.

Wegmans will close at 12 p.m. Friday. They plan to reopen Monday, December 26 at 6 a.m.

Tops will close at 2 p.m. Friday. Weather conditions will determine when the store will reopen.

