Wegmans and Tops requiring customers to wear masks inside stores regardless of vaccination status

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans and Tops announced on Friday that customers will be required to wear masks inside their stores regardless of their vaccination status.

This follows New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announcing on Friday that a statewide mask mandate for the state will be in effect on December 13 for all businesses and venues.

Where mandated at the state or local level, customers are required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, while shopping in our stores. We are focused on complying with these mandates, while keeping the health and safety of our employees and customers a top priority. Our service desks will continue offering free masks to customers who need one. All employees are required to wear a face mask in our stores, even if not mandated at the state or local level. Wegmans