Webster's Bistro plans Farm To Table event at the area's oldest Farmer's Market

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Established in 1908, The North Tonawanda City Market is one of the oldest farmer's markets around. This is where Chef Mark Mistriner from Webster's Bistro is planning a Farm To Table dinner for as many as two-hundred people.

Mark says "For all of our courses I want to highlight all of our local produce, which is wonderful and it's the perfect time of year."

It was Mark's boss Barbara Hughes, and owner of Webster's Bistro, that came up with the idea for the event as a great way to showcase the historic market. She says "There are a lot of improvements, a lot of activity that's been happening here...we have such a great representation of local agriculture here in Niagara county."

The dinner is Sunday August 28th and co-presented by River Arts Gallery & Gifts. There will be live music and "Plein-Air Painters" painting on site.

More information and tickets for the event are avail at the Webster's Bistro website.