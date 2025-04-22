'We were victims': Some sex abuse survivors believe Diocese of Buffalo settlement isn't enough

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has reached a $150 million settlement with more than 800 survivors of sexual abuse.

The settlement, revealed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, has been accepted by the Committee, meaning each survivor would receive about $187,000.

Sources: Buffalo Catholic Diocese reaches $150 million settlement with sex abuse survivors

Three survivors attended a hearing on Tuesday and said the settlement does nothing to make up for the abuse they endured as children.

"I'm disappointed," Kevin Brun said. "I know it's not a popular opinion today. But I'll exercise my right as a survivor."

"We were victims of what the church allotted," Richard Brownell said."They knew what was going on."

"Being a child and being sexually abused and raped from the ages of 7 to 11, it affects you through your whole life," Gary Aldridge said.

Bishop Michael Fisher addressed the media after the court proceedings.

"We can never know the pain that these survivors and victims have been through," Fisher said. "But we can at least try to help them in any way we can, and this financial restitution, as well as our prayers, hopefully will at least bring us a step forward in that."

Attorney Steve Boyd, who represents many survivors, explained that the next step in the case is to negotiate a settlement with insurance carriers.

"We've had to push them. We did push them. We pushed them as hard as we can. It's now our job to turn the focus to the insurance companies. We'll try to push them as hard as we can, too."