'We were in need of it': Preparation underway for East Aurora Wonderland

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's something new coming to East Aurora this holiday season, a winter market to celebrate the season.

"Modeled after the winter festivals of Germany and Austria, just trying to bring in some winter charm," said Jack Thiesen, one of the organizers. "We were in need of it."

Thiesen and others have been building the huts that will host local vendors. There will be holiday tree and swag sales, wreath building, photo ops, musical entertainment and snow sculpture (weather permitting).

Guests can enjoy both hot cocoa and mulled wine, explore handcrafted goods, and participate in creating their own custom holiday cards on a historic Roycroft press. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will fly in at select times to hear your wishes.

“The event is a gift to the community,” said Joel Brandon, recent President of East Aurora Rotary Club. “Our club practices a ‘Service Above Self’ mentality, and this new annual tradition will help us highlight all the good things we Rotarians do for the community.”

Days & Times

Weekend #1

Friday, Dec 5 from 12–8pm

Saturday, Dec 6 from 10am–8pm

Sunday, Dec 7 from 12–4pm

Weekend #2

Friday, Dec 12 from 12–8pm

Saturday, Dec 13 from 10am–8pm

Sunday, Dec 14 from 12–4pm

Weekend #3

Friday, Dec 19 from 12–8pm

Saturday, Dec 20 from 10am–5pm