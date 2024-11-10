'We support each other': Blue Star Mothers collecting donations to support deployed troops over the holidays

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local organization is asking for your help to show our troops some love this upcoming holiday season.

"We support each other," said Anne Gross, President of NY7 Chapter of Blue Star Mothers. "We know firsthand what families experience and what we go through when our family member is deployed."

Tony Jones Anne Gross says it's about making sure those overseas feel the holiday cheer



Gross and other members collected donations outside of Walmart and BJ's in Hamburg for the first-ever "Fill the Truck" event.

"As a way of showing our deployed members how much we care about them, we do 'We Care' packages," said Gross.

All items donated will be packed up and sent overseas so they know their community is thinking about them this winter.

If you'd like to donate cards, gifts or special treats for our men and women who've been deployed, a drop-off event will be held on November 22 in Lackawanna at 6 pm at the Matthew Glab Post, 1965 Abbott Road.

Or you can email wecarepackagesny7@gmail.com to coordinate a drop-off.