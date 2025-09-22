'We saw a need': Volunteers build benches and place them at Buffalo bus stops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are some new additions to Buffalo's bus stops thanks to some volunteers. The goal is to give more riders a chance to have a seat while they wait.

"It's nice, they need more of them," said William Coke. "We got a lot of seniors around here, and a lot of places where the buses stop, we don't have conveniences like this."

You can find them at five locations:



Delaware and North

Louisiana and South Park

Hertel and Shoshone

Lafayette and Main

Kenmore and Windermere

After some light Instagram stalking, I found the folks behind the group Strong Towns. It's a national organization with a new chapter in Buffalo.

"This is one of the first things we wanted to do as a new chapter," said James Bernard.

They raised money and, with some Tool Library help, built and placed them around the city.

"We saw a need and decided to fill it. So we did. City of Good Neighbors," said Abby DeCicco.

What if they're stolen?

They're prepared for that. They placed the benches near where their members live so that they could clean or replace them as necessary.

And they're going to build more. They're going to keep fundraising and building. You can find more information about them online here.

Is the NFTA involved?

No, but a spokesperson sent me this statement.

“While we do not have a formal partnership with Strong Towns Buffalo, the NFTA values opportunities to collaborate with community organizations that share our commitment to enhancing public transportation for all."

And added good news about shelters.

"As part of our shelter expansion plan, the NFTA installed 36 shelters last year and is on track to install more than 30 bus shelters this year, and we welcome the support of community partners in helping us ensure a more comfortable journey for riders," the spokesperson wrote."