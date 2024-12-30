'We really need it': Community of Good Neighbors brings mobile food pantry to East Side residents

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community of Good Neighbors (CGN) is helping to fight food insecurity on Buffalo's East Side with their mobile food pantry "Fresh Collard Greens and Healthy Things."

"It's different is because most often people have to travel to a food pantry. There's not a lot of mobile food pantries," said Rev. Kwame Pitts, the founder of CGN.

On the first and third Thursdays of every month the pantry is parked on Genesee and Doat streets bringing fresh produce and non-perishable goods.

It's filled everything from apples and oranges to fresh greens, onions, and tomatoes.

"It's close, it's walking distance," said Anthony Richards, who walks from his home to the pantry twice a month to pick up fresh produce for him and his neighbors. "And she has a lot of fresh vegetables and fruits and stuff like that. And I appreciate that."

The organization provides non-perishable goods throughout the month, in addition to the days the pantry is in service. CGN is volunteer pantry—if you are looking to get involved or are in need of their support you can call or text Rev. Kwame Pitts (716) 419-3640.

Additional information can be found on the organization's website: Community of Good Neighbors.

