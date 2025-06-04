'We need it': Town of Wheatfield continues pushes for its own zip code

Wheatfield, N.Y. (WKBW)— For more than 20 years, the Town of Wheatfield has been fighting for a single ZIP code that reflects where residents actually live.

Right now, Wheatfield is divided across four ZIP codes tied to nearby cities — Lockport (14094), Sanborn (14132), North Tonawanda (14120), and Niagara Falls (14304). And town officials say that patchwork of postal identities is more is a real problem.

"Sometimes packages, when you have deliveries people know wheat field, but they don't realize that you have a North Tonawanda, Niagara Falls, a Lockport and a Sanborn zip code," said councilman Larry Helwig.

"It's hard associating zip codes with, you know, a municipality when we only have four of them."

The community says the confusion impacts everyday life. Longtime Wheatfield resident Lisa Larisha says,

“We’ve had so much growth, so many new developments, we’d love to have our own.”

Linda Scibetta, who’s lived in Wheatfield for years, agrees. “People think I live in North Tonawanda,” she said. “But Wheatfield is big enough now. It deserves its own identity.”

Town leaders say they’re not pushing for a new post office — just one ZIP code to unify the community. A new bill in Congress, H.R. 3095, would do just that. But Helwig says it’s currently in committee.

“These kinds of bills often die unless there’s enough public support,” Helwig said. “We need people to speak up.”

Wheatfield’s population has doubled over the past 30 years, from 10,000 to about 20,000 and officials say it’s time for federal lawmakers to catch up.

Residents can send letters to the town to show their support.