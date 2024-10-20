'We like to give back': Discount for kids in costume at Aquarium of Niagara's Halloween festivities

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bring out your best costume to the Aquarium of Niagara as they celebrate "All Hallow Seas".

"We just love to get the community involved, we like to give back," said Tammy Webber, Zoological Programs Manager at the Aquarium."Get you know people in here to learn about these amazing species."

Visitors can take part in a bunch of themed programming as part of the celebration from Halloween decorations to daily shows and presentations with a spooky twist.

Derek Heid Sea lion demonstration at the Aquarium of Niagara



This year's theme is pirates.nOrganizers say they hope this brings families out to see what's new at the aquarium.

"We've done a lot over the last few years, so hopefully people are as excited about the changes as we are," said Webber.

The festivities continue next weekend with Halloween arts and crafts on October 26 and a mermaid meet-and-greet on October 27.

It's $25 for adults, $18 for kids 12 and under and $12 for kids in costume.