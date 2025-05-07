'We have this amazing culture to share': Community calls to reawaken the 'Turtle' in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls, NY — Tucked just steps from the iconic roar of the falls stands a dormant yet deeply symbolic structure known as The Turtle.

Once home to the Native American Center for the Living Arts, the building has sat vacant for nearly 30 years—but a movement is growing to bring it back to life.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has named the Turtle one of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in the country, citing its cultural, architectural, and historical significance.

Built in 1981 and designed by Northern Arapaho architect Dennis Sun Rhodes, the three-story structure was the largest Indigenous arts center in the Eastern U.S. during its time.

Its dome-like roof and unique turtle-inspired design reflect Haudenosaunee creation stories and postmodern Indigenous architecture.

A press conference held Tuesday at Cataract House Park drew local leaders, Indigenous elders, and members of the National Trust.

“The Turtle has been a powerful symbol of Indigenous heritage,” said Di Gao, senior director of research and development at the National Trust. “It’s a crucial part of the American story.”

Shaun Wilson, Mohawk Turtle Clan and president of Friends of the Niagara Turtle, said the revival would reclaim the region’s Indigenous voice.

“This is our ancestral homeland,” he said. “The Turtle will help us tell our story and remind people we’re still here and thriving.”

The nonprofit Friends of the Niagara Turtle is leading the charge, working toward landmark status and fundraising for restoration. Advocates hope that with national attention, The Turtle can once again serve as a living, breathing center for Indigenous art, culture, and education.

You can find additional information on the next steps or how to get involved here.