'We have fought too hard': Flight 3407 families oppose FAA administrator nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — Despite opposition from airline safety advocates, the Senate Commerce Committee approved the nomination of Bryan Bedford as head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This puts him one step closer to the full Senate vote.

Bedford, the CEO of Republic Airways, garnered unanimous support from all 15 Republican members of the committee, while all 13 Democrats opposed his confirmation, citing serious concerns over flight safety regulations.

"The changes that Bedford has pushed for in his career are an insult to the memories we lost, to those we lost that day in Buffalo," said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

Bedford’s nomination has raised alarms among families of the victims of the tragic Flight 3407 disaster, which occurred in 2009 when a Colgan Air flight crashed into a home in Clarence Center, resulting in the loss of 50 lives.

Many of these families are standing firm against Bedford, demanding assurances that he will uphold vital flight-training rules designed to enhance passenger safety.

Senator Schumer voiced strong opposition to Bedford, emphasizing the need to maintain the 1,500 flight hours training rule for pilots.

“Let me be clear, what happened on Flight 3407 should never happen again — that's what a rule does,” Schumer said.

Families of the 3407 crash victims traveled to Washington, D.C., appearing with Senator Schumer and Western New York Congressman Tim Kennedy to exert pressure on the U.S. Transportation Secretary regarding Bedford's nomination.

Marilyn Kausner, who lost her daughter in the crash, has been vocal in the fight for safer aviation practices and expressed the emotional toll of revisiting these safety issues.

“It is 16 years later, and we are here again,” Kausner stated. “Be assured that the families of Flight 3407 will not go away. We have fought too hard, and we believe that our legislation has indeed saved so many lives.”

Schumer and the families fought to ensure pilots are trained to save the lives of the flying public.

Karen Eckert, another family member who lost her sister, reported on efforts to engage with U.S. Transportation Secretary Duffy, who assured families that accountability would be a priority should Bedford take the helm at the FAA.

“We will hold Mr. Duffy accountable to ensure that he holds the line on safety,” Eckert said.

Kausner highlighted the concern of the flying public, reiterating that many travelers are apprehensive about a rollback of training regulations, particularly in the current climate of air travel.

“The American flying public...is nervous and they don't have a stomach to see rules going backwards and pilots having less training, especially now,” she said.

Bedford’s nomination now heads to the full Senate for review, but no date is set for a final vote.

