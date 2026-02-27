'We have a real problem': Hochul signals potential changes to NY's climate law amid affordability concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is signaling potential changes to New York's landmark climate law, citing affordability concerns and a warning from the state's energy research agency that fully implementing the law could significantly raise costs for households and businesses.

At issue is the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCPA, which requires 70% of the state's electricity to come from renewable, clean energy sources by 2030 and mandates 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040.

A memo from NYSERDA — the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority — warns that fully implementing the CLCPA to meet its 2030 targets, as originally designed, would significantly increase costs for ratepayers. The memo estimates that by 2031, the law could add $2.23 to the average price of a gallon of gas. Upstate households that rely on oil and natural gas could see costs in excess of $4,000 a year. Commercial businesses could face a nearly 50% increase in utility costs.

Hochul said she plans to work closely with state lawmakers to review the emissions and energy mandates outlined in the CLCPA.

"I don't think it's a surprise to anybody that affordability when it comes to energy costs is a real issue right now," Hochul said.

The governor said the world has changed since she backed the climate law in 2019.

"A pandemic, which disrupted global supply chains, raising the cost of everything we are trying to do, to build more clean energy, renewable energy," Hochul said.

Hochul stopped short of detailing what specific changes she is considering.

"I'm not going to telegraph what we're talking about in our negotiations, but I think everyone knows that we have a real problem on our hands," Hochul said.

I took the energy conversation to two state lawmakers, one from each party.

Assemblyman Patrick Chudlinski of the 143rd Assembly District said the rising costs are a concern.

"It's going to increase the cost and it's something that we want to slow down," Chudlinski said.

Chudlinski said he supports a broader approach to meeting the state's energy goals.

"We want an all of the above approach to energy, something that works for us. We can get to that energy goal of being more clean energy, more green energy, but it has to be at a rate that's sustainable to the taxpayers, the rate payers, across New York State. That is something they can afford," Chudlinski said.

Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera of the 149th Assembly District said protecting consumers must remain the priority.

"My take is we have to explore every possible option to make sure that we are keeping utility costs down. At the end of the day, we're here to defend the consumers of power, and we know that sometimes state government can get in the way and make that harder," Rivera said.

Hochul said she will continue to negotiate with state lawmakers. Any changes to the CLCPA are expected to be included in the state budget, which is due by April 1.