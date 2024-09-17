'I can't take it with me': Former Buffalo Sabres owner Tom Golisano gives millions to NY non-profits

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — It was an incredible show of philanthropy from well-known Rochester businessman and former Buffalo Sabres owner Tom Golisano.

“The only wealth that you get to keep is that what you give away, so today we're going to give away some, excuse me,” Golisano said. “I’m sorry I’m getting choked up.”

WKBW Rochester businessman and former Buffalo Sabres owner Tom Golisano.

Billionaire Golisano tearing up as he announced his plans to donate $360 million to 82 non-profit organizations impacting Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. He is an entrepreneur, Paychex Founder, philanthropist, civic leader, and chairman of the Golisano Foundation.

Golisano made the announcement in Rochester on Tuesday and explained why he's giving these generous gifts.

“First of all, I applied for immortality, and they didn't give it to me,” Golisano said jokingly. “Secondly, I can't take it with me."

WKBW Rochester businessman and former Buffalo Sabres owner Tom Golisano.

Those invited to the announcement had no idea what he would deliver to their organizations, including some very familiar Western New York healthcare facilities.

“Niagara Falls Medical Center, $10 million, Oishei Children's Hospital Buffalo, $10 million,” stated Golisano.

And more familiar recipients in education were also named Canisius and Daemen Universities receiving $5 million each.

“Niagara University, $10 million,” declared Golisano.

WKBW Niagara University President Rev. James Maher thanks Golisano.

Niagara University President Rev. James Maher greeted Golisano on the stage.

But there was more, Golisano talked about his love for his own dogs, who he now memorializes.

“Their names are Bailey 1 and Bailey II,” commented Golisano.

That's when he announced, as a total surprise, that the SPCA Serving Erie County will receive $1.5 million.

WKBW Cait Daly, president & CEO, SPCA Serving Erie County.

"We had no idea why we were there, and of course, when we found out we were absolutely thrilled,” reacted Cait Daly, president & CEO of the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Daly told me it was a very secret event.

“My understanding is that they selected organizations that have worked with the Golisano Foundation, and we have, and he basically just said that you don't take it with you when you go and he wanted to grant us all these life-changing gifts,” Daly explained.

WKBW SPCA adoption area.

The funding gift for the SPCA will go a long way in the mission of helping animals at the West Seneca facility.

“What do you do with that $1.5?” I asked.

“We don't know yet. Of course, there are so many needs in our community, and we've got this huge, wonderful space full of animals, so of course, we'll find something to do with it, but we really don't know yet,” replied Daly.

This gift comes with no attachments.

“The most amazing words you can hear when you receive a gift is no restrictions, and that is what he said, so we can use it wherever we feel it will do the most good,” Daly reflected.

WKBW One of the SPCA's dog is up for adoption.

“What is your biggest need and challenge here?” I questioned.

“I would say, just managing the needs of the community, because they are so great, and they have compounded over the past few years, so trying to help as many people and animals as we can and keep the lights on at the same time is probably our biggest challenge,” responded Daly.

Golisano told the organizations the funding will be paid over four to five years.

WKBW Outside the SPCA in West Seneca.

“What a wonderful, wonderful gift, what a wonderful man,” Daly noted.

Here is a short list of some of the organizations in our local Buffalo-Niagara region receiving the funding, for a full list click here to Golisano Foundation:

Health

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center $10 million

Oishei Children’s Hospital Buffalo $10 million

Education

Canisius University $5 million

Daemen University $5 million

Niagara University $10 million

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Arc of Erie County $5 million

Best Buddies WNY $1 million

Catholic Charities $5 million

Heritage Christian Services $5 million

People Inc. $5 million

The Summit Center $5 million

Community

Hillside Family of Agencies $5 million

Veterans Outreach Center $2 million

Animal Welfare

Better Together Pet Resource Center $250,000

Chautauqua Humane Society $1.5 million

Joyful Rescues $250,000

SPCA Serving Erie County $1.5 million

SPCA in Cattaraugus County $1.5 million

SPCA Serving Allegany County $1.5 million

Wyoming County SPCA $1.5 million