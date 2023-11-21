'We as family members believe he was beaten': Family searching for answers after death of loved one

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Vietnam Veteran, John Joseph Rogers, was found dead in his home in Buffalo back in June. His death was ruled undetermined but his family still believes their loved one was killed.

7 News spoke with Rogers' brother and the police about the investigation on Tuesday.

"My brother's name is John Joseph Rogers and we found him deceased on June 2nd of 2023 in his apartment on Vincennes Street in the old first ward," explained Donald Rogers.

Donald is still searching for answers months after his brother was found dead.

"He was in the hospital in intensive care, I went up there and they told me that he was basically beaten to death," said Donald.

7 News spoke with Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia Tuesday about the case.

Gramaglia said the death has not been ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner.

"It has been ruled undetermined at this point," said Gramaglia. "Our homicide squad investigated this case fully from the time of the discovery of the deceased and we have investigated all leads at this point, conducted numerous interviews. We have exhausted all leads at this point."

Both Gramaglia and Donald are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact police.

"They say he fell down and hurt himself, but he laid there for three days," said Donald. "Unfortunately, he was a heroin addict and they found no heroin in his system because he laid there for so long. It's just my brother is dead now.

"We as family members believe he was beaten and murdered and we're given an answer of his death is undetermined. We believe that he was a Vietnam Vet and that he was getting a settlement from the Vietnam Veterans and it was the first of the month and somebody found out that he was getting the money and they went up there and beat him up."