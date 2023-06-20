South Buffalo man wants answers in brother's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Daniel Rogers said he’s been pleading for answers after his brother died more than three weeks ago. He said his brother, John Rogers, was found beaten and unconscious in his room at the Buffalo River Apartments.

"Terrible. Just awful to see a loved one. To see their face. Oh, it was brutal," Rogers said.

Rogers is grieving the loss of his 74-year-old brother, a Vietnam War veteran, who grew up in the Old First Ward.

"He was good at aggravating but he meant well and he loved and I know he cared for me," he said.

But in late May, Rogers got a call from his brother's neighbor asking him to rush to his apartment building.

"When we were going down Hamburg Street we saw the ambulance with a police car following it so I knew," he explained.

Buffalo Police say Rogers was found unconscious in his apartment. His brother said he was beaten and brought to the hospital where he died a few days later on June 2.

"I wish I had never seen his face in the hospital, I mean he was beaten bad," he said, "What they have done was just unbearable. Nobody, nobody, no rat, anything deserves to be beaten like that."

WKBW Rogers hopes he can get answers about his brother's death.

Now Rogers wants to know what happened to his brother and who's responsible for the heinous act. He said he is aware police are investigating what happened, but he said that's not enough.

"It's 18 days with no information. None,' he said.

Rogers is begging for any help to get him one step closer to justice for his brother.

"He was beaten bad. I mean bad. So, I'm just pleading please help. Please if you have any information, please help us," Rogers said.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the department is waiting for the Erie County Medical Examiner to determine Roger's cause of death.