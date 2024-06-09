'We are the inclusion revolution': 8th Annual Buffalo Bowl raises $250,000 for Special Olympics New York

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fun for the kids, some flag football and sunshine on a Saturday afternoon made the 8th annual Buffalo Bowl a success.

"We are the inclusion revolution, that's what we do, we want to get as many people included as we can," said Erica Raepple, Director of Development for Special Olympics New York.

62 teams from all around New York State and as far as Florida came out to play, with many of the Special Olympics athletes playing as honorary 13th players.

"So they're out there, on teams, hanging out with them, showing them what their donations go towards," said Raepple.

Jaurdyn Johnson Players came from all around WNY to raise money for Special Olympics New York



The teams raised $250,000 together and for every $500 raised, they can sponsor a local athlete.

"It means to me like, it probably means I'll be famous for it," said Reid Heinrich, an athlete.

Playing football on the same field as his idol Josh Allen was a dream come true for Heinrich.

Funds will help them train and compete at the State Summer Games in Ithaca next weekend.