'We are in desperate need': WNY organizations see increase in demand for children’s winter clothing

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As winter sets in across Western New York, local organizations are working to make sure every child has a warm coat this season.

The Ken-Ton Closet and the Lockport City School District are both seeing an increased need for winter clothing, especially for boys, and are asking for community support.

At the Ken-Ton Closet in Tonawanda, bins that once overflowed with donations are now nearly empty. Volunteer Sharon Cianciosi said the organization isn’t seeing fewer donations, just more families in need of help.

“We are in desperate need of boys’ clothing, especially jogger pants, athletic pants, and shirts from size six all the way up to a men’s small,” Cianciosi said. “We actually don’t have any in some of those sizes right now.”

The Closet is also low on winter coats for boys ages 8–10, girls around size 3T, and women’s large. Cianciosi says many families are struggling to afford clothing after recent changes to SNAP benefits, often prioritizing food over other necessities.

“They’re so short on a lot of things they need to put their money into what their needs are, which is mostly food for their children and families,” she said. “So clothing comes second.”

In Niagara County, the Lockport City School District is holding its annual winter coat and clothing drive in partnership with Colvin Cleaners and several community drop-off sites. Now in its fourth year, the drive supports the Coats 4 Kids campaign, which last year distributed more than 400 coats to families.

Laurie Ferris, the district’s Family and Community Liaison, said the need continues to grow.

“With Lockport having a 65% poverty rate and the changes that families have experienced with SNAP benefits and other resources, there is a greater need than ever to make sure our children and families are prepared for the winter and warm,” Ferris said.

Donations for the Lockport drive are being collected through November 16, with cleaned and repaired coats distributed in early December. Updates and drop-off locations can be found on the Lockport City School District website and social media pages.