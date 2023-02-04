“We Are Each Other’s Medicine”, a free month-long series on Black Mental Health offered on Saturdays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you want to be heard, learn or just listen to conversations about mental health, there's a chance to do that every weekend in February in celebration of Black History Month.
This year’s series theme is “We Are Each Other’s Medicine” features Mental Health experts, Faith Leaders, Parents, Community Leaders and stakeholders will address a number of topics of interest including:
- Stigma
- Cultural perspective
- Provider bias
- Violence
- Suicide
- The criminalization of mental health in communities of color
- Disaster related trauma
- Increasing the pool of black mental health professionals.
"I need a place where I can go look and I can see all the types of supports available for my mental health care...so I think we need to be demanding in asking that of our state regulatory bodies who are overseeing mental healthcare for us," said Kelly Dumas, LCSW with BestSelf Behavioral Health
Speakers and Topics each week:
- Feb 4th – Grief, Loss, Trauma and Depression-Chandra Redfern- CEO from Buffalo Toyin Anderson- Rochester Parent and Pastor Dan Butler
- Feb 11th- Mental Health: A Black Male Perspective- Dr. Donell Barnett – President of the Association of Black Psychiatrist, Dr. Junior Dillion of Wilson Foundation, Willie Robinson Jr.
- Feb 18th Children and Family Systems- Matthew Canuteson-NYS OMH Diversity Officer, Patricia Larke, URMC and Youth Voice.
- Feb 25th Community Healing -special in person Community Roundtable in Buffalo, NY- Rev/Dr. Que English of Health and Human Service Administration
To register for the webinars, click here.