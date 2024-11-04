Watch Now
'We are a family': CSAT Adopt-a-Family program looking for sponsors this holiday season

Support local families in need by applying to be a sponsor for the Charter School for Applied Technologies Adopt-a-Family program.
Kenmore, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the holiday season approaches, the Charter School for Applied Technologies (CSAT) is helping make the holiday season a little brighter for families in need through the Adopt-a-Family program.

Through this program businesses, individuals or groups can "adopt" a family by providing them with gifts necessities or financial assistance. Donors anonymously receive a personalized list with the needs of the families they are helping and then purchase the gifts and items for each child.

"It's all about making their life a heck of a lot easier, says CSAT superintendent Andrew Lyle. "And it's really for them to give to their kids, not necessarily us, but we're just helping them out, because here at CSAT, we are a family."

You can find more information on the adopt-a-family program or apply to be a sponsor here. The application deadline is Nov. 18.

